Barcelona President Joan Laporta will only consider removing Xavi Hernandez after next two games

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is starting to feel the pressure. As his economic levers leave Barcelona desperately searching for finance, and the money they put on the pitch fails to repay their investment, the first sounds of discontent with his management are beginning to be heard.

During the match with Granada, as happened two weeks ago against Villarreal, there were chants from the fans calling out Laporta’s management, as Marca report. Laporta fears that this frustration may continue to grow if the situation does not change, and there is a growing tension in the board.

However Laporta will not take any decisions to address their poor form for at least another 10 days. Just over two weeks ago he said that he accepted Xavi Hernandez‘s resignation and decision to remain until the end of the season – precisely because of his reputation. Yet Xavi’s announcement has done nothing to revive their form or their results in recent weeks, and if there is no improvement, then Xavi could be pushed out sooner.

🚨 President Laporta reacted very angry after full time yesterday against Granada. He lost his nerves and as a result threw away his tray of canapés. @CatalunyaRadio pic.twitter.com/srt46j6DoY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 12, 2024

Sporting Director Deco has already highlighted that Barca Atletic coach Rafael Marquez will only be considered in an emergency, but continued struggles against Celta Vigo away next weekend and then Napoli in the Champions League the following midweek may constitute an emergency. If Barcelona do not react in those matches, Laporta will consider taking decisions ahead of time.

Ultimately Xavi’s tenure has served to protect Laporta from criticism for the most part, but as Barcelona’s season begins to disintegrate, and questions are raised about their transfer and financial policy, Laporta will need to manage the coming months carefully. If he gets the decisions of when to sack Xavi and who to appoint for next season wrong, his own continuity could be in question.