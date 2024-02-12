Atletico Madrid and Spain fans breathe sigh of relief after Alvaro Morata injury tests

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has not suffered a serious injury, much to the relief of Los Rojiblancos and La Roja, after he went off against Sevilla. Before half-time against Sevilla he went off with what looked like it could be a serious knee injury, ending up on the bench in tears and with a swollen knee.

However Marca say that Morata will be out for only two to three weeks. The 31-year-old striker has suffered bruising on his knee bone, and a strain of his knee ligaments, but is expected to recover some time towards the end of the month or the start of the match.

📲 Álvaro Morata on IG: “Thank God it’s nothing serious, thank you very much for the positive messages. I wish that all the people who show their hate had as much desire to be happy and to work as they do to wish evil. Ready to give it my all 🙏❤️” pic.twitter.com/xojkeLuJZR — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 12, 2024

He will miss their Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Inter in Milan, as well as La Liga clashes with Las Palmas (H) and Almeria (A). His presence in the Copa del Rey second leg is up in the air, as they face Athletic Club at San Mames in 17 days time, hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit. He will likely be fit for their next tie against Real Betis at home in the league.

Memphis Depay is the obvious replacement for Morata, and he has been in fine form in 2024, scoring and assisting at a rate that is higher than a goal per game. Yet his style of play is rather different from that of Morata, and should Simeone want to prioritise shape without the ball, he will no doubt call on Angel Correa to replace Morata in the big games.