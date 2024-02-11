Xavi insists Barcelona’s La Liga challenge is not over after Granada draw

Barcelona are still on the edge of the La Liga title race according to Xavi Hernandez despite their form issues.

La Blaugrana wrap up the Premier League weekend with a 10 point gap behind league leaders Real Madrid with 24 games played.

Lamine Yamal’s double secured a dramatic late 3-3 draw at home to Granada and the battle is on to secure a top four place this season.

Despite their title quest appearing to be over, Xavi is upbeat over the potential for a late burst, ahead of a busy run of games in the coming weeks.

“Today, the title race is two points more difficult. But, we are not going to throw in the towel”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“The difference is big, but it’s not impossible. We gave too much away in this game.

“It was insufficient, because it was an opportunity to cut the gap on Girona .”

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Celta Vigo next weekend before a Champions League return at Napoli on February 21.

However, they can still impact the top four spots in the run in, with games on the horizon against Real Madrid, Girona and Atletico Madrid before the middle of May.

Images via Getty Images