(WATCH) PSG sing for Kylian Mbappe to stay and reject Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain fans have appealed to Kylian Mbappe to sign a contract extension at the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe’s future continues to be a major focus at the Parc des Princes with his current deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

The France captain has not confirmed his plan for next season with a one year renewal option still available in Paris.

Despite the option to remain in the French capital, Mbappe looks increasingly likely to complete his long awaited move Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have reached out to Mbappe’s camp with an offer as part of an incoming free transfer from PSG.

Mbappe has been passed fit for PSG’s Champions League last 16 fist leg clash against Real Sociedad after completing a full training session earlier today.

With fans in attendance at the PSG campus, Mbappe was serenaded by chants of ‘Kylian in Paris’ with the striker clapping the supporters on his way off the pitch.