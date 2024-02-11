(WATCH) Lamine Yamal gives Barcelona lead over Granada

Barcelona have secured an ideal start in their La Liga home clash with Granada.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are looking to make up ground in the title race with their rivals already in action this weekend.

Despite the ongoing pressure over Xavi’s incoming summer exit from the club, his team have stated strongly in this clash, with teenage star Lamine Yamal heading them in front.

Xavi opted to keep Lamine Yamal in his starting XI for the fourth successive league game since the start of 2024 and he responded with a first league goal of the calendar year.

Lamine Yamal scores! 🌟 Barça take the lead as the teenager heads in João Cancelo's cross 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/vvmqzUeKCj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 11, 2024

LAMINE YAMAL OPENS THE SCORE FOR BARCELONA! WHAT AN ASSIST BY JOAO CANCELO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UUWkUeQOFu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 11, 2024

The pass from Joao Cancelo and the finish by lamine yamal. 🔥🥶pic.twitter.com/YbyGAJuzNs — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@fcbharrison) February 11, 2024

Victory in this tie would keep Barcelona in third place in the table but with a reduced three point gap in behind second place Girona.

Girona’s loss away at leaders Real Madrid has changed the tide of the title race in recent days and Barcelona are still in with an outside chances of retaining their league title.

Images via Getty Images