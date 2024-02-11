Barcelona Granada

(WATCH) Barcelona hit by shock Granada equaliser

Barcelona head in at the half time break level at 1-1 in their La Liga home clash at home to Granada.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are aiming to push their case for a late title surge in the campaign run in, but they have suffered a setback.

In a first half of few chances for Barcelona, teenage star Lamine Yamal made the key early difference, as the 16-year-old headed the hosts in front.

However, with La Blaugrana unable to build on that advantage before the break, Granada converted their one real chance of the first 45  minutes.

Granada stepped up the tempo before the break, and the visitors got their reward, as Ricard Sanchez showed superb technique to smash home Facundo Pellistri’s near post cross.

A failure to win in this clash would deal another blow to Barcelona dwindling title chances with Girona also losing ground to league leaders Real Madrid this weekend.

