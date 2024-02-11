(WATCH) Barcelona hit by shock Granada equaliser

Barcelona head in at the half time break level at 1-1 in their La Liga home clash at home to Granada.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are aiming to push their case for a late title surge in the campaign run in, but they have suffered a setback.

In a first half of few chances for Barcelona, teenage star Lamine Yamal made the key early difference, as the 16-year-old headed the hosts in front.

Lamine Yamal scores! 🌟 Barça take the lead as the teenager heads in João Cancelo's cross 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/vvmqzUeKCj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 11, 2024

LAMINE YAMAL OPENS THE SCORE FOR BARCELONA! WHAT AN ASSIST BY JOAO CANCELO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UUWkUeQOFu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 11, 2024

The pass from Joao Cancelo and the finish by lamine yamal. 🔥🥶pic.twitter.com/YbyGAJuzNs — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@fcbharrison) February 11, 2024

However, with La Blaugrana unable to build on that advantage before the break, Granada converted their one real chance of the first 45 minutes.

Granada stepped up the tempo before the break, and the visitors got their reward, as Ricard Sanchez showed superb technique to smash home Facundo Pellistri’s near post cross.

Granada level it! 🔴⚪ Facundo Pellistri with a fantastic low cross which Ricard Sánchez finishes 👏 pic.twitter.com/i2MI0z1HBv — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 11, 2024

A failure to win in this clash would deal another blow to Barcelona dwindling title chances with Girona also losing ground to league leaders Real Madrid this weekend.

