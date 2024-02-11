WATCH: Alaves “sign” Spider-Man for La Liga clash against Villarreal

This weekend, many towns and cities across Spain will take place in carnival-style celebrations. That atmosphere spilled into the La Liga action in Vitoria, where Alaves hosted Villarreal at the Mendizorroza.

Ahead of the match, Spider-Man turned up in his Alaves tracksuit to play a part for the Basque side as they looked to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Barcelona. However, it was not Peter Parker himself, or even actor Tom Holland, but rather goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who only recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he was in excellent form for Equatorial Guinea.

Unfortunately for Alaves, Spider-Man couldn’t inspire him to victory against Villarreal, as the match finished 1-1. Samu Omorodion opened the scoring for the hosts, before Jorge Cuenca hit back for Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side. Owono played no part on the day, as Antonio Sivera retained his place in goals for the Basque outfit.