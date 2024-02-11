Vinicius Junior sends clear message to Florentino Perez amid speculation over Real Madrid future

Vinicius Junior was the star man for Real Madrid during their 4-0 demolition of Girona on Saturday evening. The 23-year-old scored one, assisted two and also played a big role in Los Blancos’ other goal, as they moved five points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

It has been a stop-start season for Vinicius, who has had to deal with multiple injury problems. This has meant that he hasn’t been on top form, although that has changed in recent weeks, and this performance was undoubtedly the best of the campaign.

Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, mainly due to the possibility of Kylian Mbappe arriving in the summer. The Brazilian made his feelings very clear on staying at Los Blancos when he spoke to the media on Sunday night, as per MD.

“I’m always happy to be a Real Madrid player, very happy. I hope the president lets me play here for a very long time because I love this club.”

If Vinicius continues to perform at the level he showed against Girona, Real Madrid would have no reason whatsoever to ever sell him, even if Mbappe comes – not that club officials realistically thought about selling him beforehand anyway.