Sevilla eye Arsenal defender as 2024 option

Sevilla are considering a potential summer transfer move for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Andalucians are hoping to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season despite the likely absence of European football at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez PIzjuan.

With their transfer budget expected to be reduced, the club are looking at bargain moves, and Kiwior could be an option.

The Polish international has struggled to make an impact on Mikel Arteta’s plans since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in January 2023.

Arteta has utilised him as cover at left back and in central defence but he not a first choice pick for the Basque coach.

According to reports from Fichajes.net, Sevilla are monitoring Kiwior’s situation in London, alongside growing interest from Italy.

Kiwior is contracted to Arsenal until 2027, but Arteta could be open to a sale, if it frees up funds to sign an alternative that better suits his tactical system with the Gunners.