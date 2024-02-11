Real Madrid yet to agree terms with Kylian Mbappe, significant obstacle causing problems

The Kylian Mbappe is likely to come to an end one way or another in the next few weeks. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, meaning that he can now negotiate with other clubs. Real Madrid are firmly in the race, and there is growing confidence that an agreement will finally be sealed.

However, it’s not there yet. Marca have reported that Mbappe has yet to agree terms with Real Madrid, despite the fact that a decision on his future is expected imminently. What’s more is that Los Blancos are having problems during negotiations with Mbappe’s agent and mother, Fayza Lamari.

Lamari is sticking to her guns during negotiations with Real Madrid in order to receive the best possible terms for her and her son, even though Mbappe is apparently willing to give in. The report states that the two parties are far apart on agreeing terms, which could be a significant problem.

It remains to be seen how this one plays out. Real Madrid are very keen to finally get their hands on Mbappe, but they won’t be held to ranson, especially because of the situation from two years ago. For now, it’s hard to call which way things will fall.