Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has three options to replace Jude Bellingham during injury absence

Jude Bellingham has undoubtedly been Real Madrid’s main man this season. The English midfielder, who scored his 20th goal in Los Blancos colours against Girona on Saturday, has only missed a couple of matches due to injury or suspension throughout the campaign, although that is soon about to change.

Bellingham suffered an ankle injury against Girona, one that will keep him out of action for the next three weeks. It is a major blow for Real Madrid, especially as they begin their Champions League knockout campaign against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

As per MD, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has three main options available to him as Bellingham replacements. Brahim Diaz has tended to play instead of the 20-year-old whenever he hasn’t started, so he looks to be in pole position. Luka Modric also has a chance, and he would bring experience, which could be needed against Leipzig.

Finally, and probably the most unlikely option, there is Joselu Mato, whose inclusion would likely see Real Madrid switch to a 4-3-3 if he were to play place of Bellingham. Ancelotti is not expected to switch the system that has worked so well this season, so Brahim or Modric are better placed at this stage.