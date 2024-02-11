Real Madrid handed much-needed injury boost as defender returns ahead of Champions League showdown

Despite having suffered so many injury problems throughout the season so far, Real Madrid continue to steamroll towards a very successful season. Their 4-0 victory over Girona on Saturday now has them five points clear at the top of La Liga, and that result was all the more impressive considering they played with no recognised central defenders.

With Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger both missing (Eder Militao and David Alaba, although they are long-term absentees), Dani Carvajal and Aurelien Tchouameni operates as centre-backs, and to great effect too. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to playing players in their natural positions going forward.

That should be the case on Tuesday when Real Madrid travel to face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. MD report that Nacho returned to training on Sunday, and he should be fit to face the Bundesliga side.

It’s a welcome boost for Real Madrid to have Nacho back, especially considering Jude Bellingham is to miss the next three weeks after suffering an ankle injury against Girona. That comes at a bad time for Los Blancos, who are aiming for their 15th European crown.