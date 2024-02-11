Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid

Real Madrid defensive problems worsen as suspension rules out 28-year-old against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid’s season so far has been incredibly impressive, made even more so by the fact that they have regularly suffered with players being unavailable due to significant injuries. Their defence has been the worst affected, to that point that they had no centre-backs on the pitch during the demolition of Girona on Saturday.

Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger both missed the match with minor injuries, with Eder Militao and David Alaba both longer term casualties. Real Madrid hope to have Nacho back for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, but Rudiger will be unavailable for that, and also next weekend’s trip to Rayo Vallecano.

Rudiger won’t be the only defender missing for Real Madrid at Vallecas, as Ferland Mendy picked up his fifth booking of the season against Girona. It means that he will be forced to serve a one-match suspension, as per Marca.

It’s not a major blow for Real Madrid, as Fran Garcia is a ready-made replacement to face his former club. However, Mendy has been in excellent form of late, so he’s likely to be a significant miss.

Posted by

Tags Ferland Mendy La Liga Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News