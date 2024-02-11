Paris Saint-Germain confirm Kylian Mbappe is fit to face Real Sociedad following injury concern

Real Sociedad did fantastically well to top their Champions League group ahead of Inter Milan, although their “reward” for doing so was to be drawn against the best non-seeded team in the last 16 draw – Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, Imanol Alguacil will fancy his side’s chances of progression, although they don’t go into the match in very good form. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Osasuna means that La Real are winless in their last four, failing to score in any of those matches in the process.

Even more worryingly for La Real, PSG will have Kylian Mbappe available for Wednesday’s first leg in Paris. The 24-year-old missed the match against Lille on Saturday, but after it, head coach Luis Enrique confirmed that he would be available, as per Diario AS.

“Kylian Mbappe is physically very good. It is clear that the parties concerned did not want to take any risks. If it had been a final, he would have played. On Wednesday he will be 100% without a doubt.”

Real Sociedad may find it very difficult to stop Mbappe on Wednesday, although if they do, their chances of reaching the quarter-finals would increase highly, as they will fancy their chances in front a packed crowd at the Reale Arena in the return leg.