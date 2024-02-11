Nico Williams ‘very grateful’ to Athletic Club amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams continues to make strides forward in his career, becoming one of the most difficult forwards in Spain to deal with this season. Despite signing a new contract just over two months ago though, he continues to be linked with a move this summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal are the latest to be mentioned in conjunction with the 21-year-old, with plenty of rumours that Williams has a €50m release clause in his new deal, giving him control over his future. While there will likely be interest from elsewhere, Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that Williams is both happy in Bilbao, and grateful to Athletic for their investment in him. If a giant does come in for him, it will not be easy to convince him to leave Los Leones.

Williams’ continues to be a nightmare for defenders in La Liga, and with the premium continuing to rise on players that can beat their defender with the ball at their feet, if he continues on this trajectory, his path will very much be his to choose. Given the strong connection between Athletic players and the club, it would be no surprise to see him hold off an exit for another year or two.