Manchester City could be willing to let Brazilian loan star leave this summer

Brazilian right-back Yan Couto started Saturday being linked to Real Madrid, and ended it in tears on their account. Exploited by Vinicius Junior, Couto has nevertheless been one of the best in Spain this season, and will return to Manchester City at the end of his loan deal in the summer. However it might not be a permanent return.

The 21-year-old is currently in the final stretch of a two-year loan at Girona, which has seen him earn a call-up to the Brazilian national team this season. One of the most creative wide players in La Liga this season, the links to Los Blancos will have been no surprise to regular watchers.

According to Matteo Moretto, as revealed on The Daily Briefing, Manchester City could be open to a departure for Couto this summer. Despite his obvious potential, it appears they do not have a clear path for him into the first team, and with only a year remaining on his contract, it might make sense for them to sell in the next transfer window to recoup some of his value.

Couto will not be short of suitors if he is available this summer. While his trip to the Santiago Bernabeu exposed that he is far from flawless defensively, his quality on the ball will be sufficient for many to take a gamble on him.