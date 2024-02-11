Lightning could strike twice at Real Betis as Brazilian giants Palmeiras prepare assault for 32-year-old striker

Back in September, only a couple of weeks after the summer transfer window closed, Real Betis opted to sell Luiz Felipe to Al-Ittihad. It meant that Manuel Pellegrini had one less centre-back option for the first half of the season, and it had a significant effect, as a long-term injury to Marc Bartra meant that only German Pezzella and Chadi Riad were options for Los Verdiblancos.

The situation has since improved, with Sokratis having joined, but Betis could now repeat the trick of selling an important first team player after the transfer window has closed – this time, it’s Willian Jose.

The 32-year-old has been elevated to Betis’ starting striker this season, as he is their top scorer with 11 goals across all competitions. However, Estadio Deportivo report that Palmeiras are considering making an offer for him, as they look to prepare for the exit of Endrick Felipe to Real Madrid in the summer.

Real Betis are well covered in the striker department at the moment, with Chimy Avila, Cedric Bakambu and Nabil Fekir as options alongside Willian Jose. Still, it would now be wise to sell him, as the situation from earlier in the season shows that anything can happen in terms of injuries.