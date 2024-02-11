Superb Lamine Yamal snatches dramatic Barcelona 3-3 draw with Granada

Barcelona end the weekend 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Granada.

La Blaugrana’s chances of a late season title charge look further away than ever as 19th placed Granada sealed a key draw in Catalonia.

The hosts started positively on the night as teenage star Lamine Yamal headed Xavi Hernandez’s side in front.

However, a lack of cutting edge came back to haunt the home side, as Ricard Sanchez buried Facundo Pellistri’s cross to level before the break.

Chances at both ends opened the game up after the restart and three goals inside five minutes caused chaos.

Pellistri tapped home his first La Liga goal, since joining on loan from Manchester United last month, before Robert Lewandowski fired Barcelona back level at 2-2.

Barcelona looked set wrestle control from there on but Ignasi Miquel’s towering header instantly put Granada back in front.

There was to be one final twist, as Lamine Yamal steered home his second of the night, to sav Barcelona from an embarrassing loss on home soil.

Xavi tried to rally his team late on, but Granada dug in to extend their unbeaten league record over Barcelona to five games, since 2021.

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Celta Vigo next weekend before a Champions League return at Napoli on February 21.

Images via Getty Images