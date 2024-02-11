Jude Bellingham was “one millimetre” away from suffering serious ankle injury against Girona – report

Jude Bellingham picked up an ankle injury during Real Madrid’s demolition of Girona on Saturday evening. The English midfielder suffered the blow in a collision with Pablo Torre, and despite playing on for a few minutes – scoring in the process – he was withdrawn in order not to aggravate the issue.

On Sunday, Real Madrid confirmed that Bellingham had suffered a sprain, which is expected to keep him out of action for 2-3 weeks. It means that he will miss the first leg of Los Blancos’ Champions League last 16 tie with RB Leipzig, as well as La Liga clashes with Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

It’s a big blow for Real Madrid and Bellingham, but as Diario AS have revealed, it could have been much worse. They report that the challenge by Torre was one millimetre away from affecting the ligaments in the tibiofibular joint, which would have meant that he’d have missed almost two months of action.

In the end, it’s only a strong sprain, which is definitely a silver lining for Real Madrid. They will hope to not miss Bellingham too much during the period in which he is unavailable for action.