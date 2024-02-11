Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham ruled out of Champions League clash with RB Leipzig following ankle injury – but situation is not serious

Real Madrid’s 4-0 victory over Girona was a momentous occasion, but there was one small snag during the evening for Los Blancos, as Jude Bellingham picked up an ankle injury after a collision with Pablo Torre.

The 20-year-old was in considerable pain upon the incident occurring, but carried on to score Real Madrid’s third of the evening immediately after. However, only a minute or so later, he asked to be substituted, which was a big worry, especially with the Champions League last 16 clash with RB Leipzig on the horizon.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Bellingham suffered an ankle injury against Girona, and it has been reported by Jose Luis Sanchez that the English midfielder will be out of action for 2-3 weeks.

It means that Bellingham will miss Tuesday’s first leg against Leipzig, as well as La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla at the very least. He could also miss the trip to Valencia, although he should be back in time to face Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is certainly a big blow for Real Madrid to lose Bellingham for these matches, as he has been in spectacular form since joining last summer. However, Carlo Ancelotti does have plenty of attacking quality to choose from, with Brahim Diaz likely to be the one called upon in the interim.

