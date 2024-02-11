Frenkie de Jong ‘uninterested’ in Barcelona transfer exit

Frenkie de Jong will reject any fresh transfer offer to leave Barcelona in 2024.

The Dutch international was linked with a possible move away from Barcelona last summer but he opted against an exit from Catalonia.

Premier League giants Manchester United were openly looking to secure a deal for the former Ajax playmaker, but that did not materialise into a bid from Old Trafford.

De Jong consistently stated his preference to stay at Barcelona despite the club’s willingness to sell and bring in a €75m fee.

Fresh rumours have surfaced at the start of 2024, which indicate Barcelona will once again listen to offers, with de Jong more flexible this time around.

As per the latest from FootballTransfers.com, de Jong has turned down any possible exit package, with a firm denial from his camp over a departure.

De Jong’s current deal runs until 2026, with an offer to extend until 2029, but neither the player or Barcelona have made a firm move on a renewal.