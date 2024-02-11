Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea have scouted exciting La Liga talent with tempting €50m release clause

Despite having only signed a new contract at Athletic Club a couple of months ago, Nico Williams is highly anticipated to be leaving the club in the summer. As part of the renewal agreement, his release clause stayed at a meagre €50m, which is sure to tempt many clubs during the transfer window.

The Premier League looks to be a likely destination for Williams. Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old over the last few months, and in the case of The Gunners, they are still interested.

As Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column, Arsenal have scouted Williams in recent weeks, and the same can be said for Chelsea, who are also eyeing up a possible summer move.

“Arsenal have also sent their scouts to follow Nico Williams of Athletic Club multiple times, and it’s the same for Chelsea as they included him in the list last summer. The race is completely open, and nothing is advanced with either club so far. He’d be great in the Premier League in my opinion – a physical and technical player; very good one.”

Athletic Club could well be resigned to losing Williams in the summer, although they would earn a significant pay day if he does go. However, he’s going nowhere for now, and he will be a huge player for Ernesto Valverde’s side between now and the end of the season.