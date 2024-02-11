Diego Simeone calms Alvaro Morata injury fears

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has moved to ease injury concerns on key striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata was forced off at half time in Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 La Liga loss away at rivals Sevilla due to a knee issue.

The Spanish international was helped off the pitch at the interval by the Atletico Madrid physios and Simeone opted against bringing him back for the second period.

Alarm bells rang for Atletico Madrid fans with Morata in tears on the bench as Simeone’s visitors eventually lost out on the road in Andalucia.

Simeone was asked about Morata’s injury situation in his post match interview and the Argentinian coach confirmed tests tomorrow will offer a clearer picture.

He added the club medics are hopeful it is not a serious injury for the experienced striker ahead of a key run of games.

Atletico Madrid host Las Palmas next weekend ahead of a Champions League last 16 first leg away at Inter Milan on February 20.