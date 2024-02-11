Barcelona Player Ratings: Lamine Yamal stars as La Blaugrana defenders struggle in Granada draw

Barcelona’s push for a strong finish to the 2023/24 La Liga season has been dented by a 3-3 draw at home to Granada.

The visitors refused to give up in Catalonia as Lamine Yamal’s double eventually secured a point for the hosts.

On a difficult night for Xavi Hernandez’s side, here’s Football Espana’s player ratings:

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – 3/10

Still looks to short on match rhythm. Struggled in possession and passing out from the back and conceded three goals.

A shaky overall performance from the German star who is so often praised for his reliability.

Jules Kounde – 4/10

Did not look sharp, and is not trusted as a centre back currently, with a shuffle to right back. Has not stood out so far this season and struggling for form.

Pau Cubarsi – 4/10

Regularly sees passes which midfielders do not and showed good composure at times. At fault for Granada’s second goal and part of a back line which conceded three against 19th placed Granada.

Inigo Martinez – 4/10

A first start since coming back from injury and performed OK on his return. Passed well from defence and maintained a strong presence in the air. However, he is unable to command the defence as Ronald Araujo does.

Joao Cancelo – 6/10

Registered another assist and continues to show his versatility. Failed to stop Pellistri’s cross for Granada’s first goal and could not complete the full game.

Andreas Christensen – 5/10

Tested in the midfield pivot role again but was replaced in the second half. Offered some stability in the midfield but needs more time to grow into the position.

Frenkie de Jong – 5/10

Unable to shut down the noise about his future with a quiet performance. Did not show his best version and unable to find key passes in the final third.

Pedri – 6/10

Flashes of magic but still not back to his pre-injury level. Still has work to do to get back to 100%.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7/10

The numbers show just how important he is for Barcelona. An assist for Lewandowski’s goal brings his tally to 10+ assists in a single season for the first time in his career.

Lamine Yamal – 9/10

Started once again and scored inside the first 15 minutes. When Barcelona needed him, he was there again late on, with a brilliant leveller. Despite being 16, he is Barcelona’s biggest attacking threat and that says a lot.

Robert Lewandowski 5/10

Missed an easy chance just before 1-1 and forced a great save from the Granada goal keeper. A few uncertain moments, but scored to make it 2-2, to get Barcelona back level.

SUBS:

Fermin Lopez – 6/10

Added some intensity and saw a goal ruled out for offside.

Raphinha – 6/10

Returned from injury and played in an unfamiliar left sided role.

Marc Guiu – 6/10

Had a big chance to win it for Barcelona late on but headed over.