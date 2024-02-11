Barcelona interested in hiring highly-rated Portuguese coach – but they face a €30m obstacle

Barcelona are in no hurry to appoint their next manager, with Xavi Hernandez stepping down from his position at the end of the season. However, that hasn’t stopped the club making moves to narrow down the search for their new head coach.

The likes of Hansi Flick, Thiago Motta and Rafael Marquez have all been linked, with the former perhaps looking like the leading candidate at this stage. However, Barcelona are keeping their options open, and one coach that they have taken a liking to is Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

As per Esport3, Barcelona have probed the possibility of appointing Amorim as Xavi’s successor. The 39-year-old is reportedly keen on taking the reins at the Catalan giants, although there is a big stumbling block – he has a €30m release clause.

If there’s no way around this, Barcelona would surely have to look elsewhere. It would be a shame for them, as he looks to be one of the best possible candidates for the position, at least on paper.