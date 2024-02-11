Barcelona have no plans to sell 23-year-old following impressive resurgence this season

Last summer, it looked highly likely that Ferran Torres would be one of the players to exit Barcelona. The former Manchester City and Valencia forward had struggled to establish himself under head coach Xavi Hernandez, which had led to increased speculation over his future, especially with the club’s ongoing financial woes.

In the end, Torres stayed after convincing Xavi during pre-season. Since then, he has arguably been Barcelona’s best forward, scoring 11 goals across all competitions despite having not regularly played as a starter.

Torres has not only convinced Xavi, but also the Barcelona hierarchy, who have no plans to sell the 23-year-old this summer, as reported by MD. He is highly valued for how he makes the most of his opportunities, while his versatility to play across the entire front three attacking positions is also greatly appreciated.

With the possibility of Joao Felix and Raphinha not being at Barcelona next season, it is even more crucial that Torres continues his excellent form into the 2024-25 campaign, where he looks set to continue being an important player for the Catalan giants.