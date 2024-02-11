Atletico Madrid suffer Alvaro Morata injury blow in Sevilla loss

Atletico Madrid have slipped up in their battle a La Liga top four finish with a 1-0 defeat away at Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos lost just their second league game of 2024 on the back of a midweek Copa del Rey semi final first leg loss against Athletic Club.

Diego Simeone’s side were hit by an early setback in Andalucia as Isaac Romero headed Sevilla in front on 15 minutes.

Sevilla take the lead! ⚪🔴 Isaac Romero scores the opening goal for the hosts against Atleti 👊 pic.twitter.com/jVha7GRnXj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 11, 2024

However, the main focus for Atletico centred on Alvaro Morata’s half time withdrawal, with the Spanish international in tears on the bench.

Morata’s knee injury caused concern amongst the small band of travelling Atletico fans at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with the visitors were unable to turn the tide late on.

🚨 Álvaro Morata has left the pitch crying after knee injury during Sevilla-Atlético game. He had to return to the dressing room as tests will follow in the next hours. Get well soon, @AlvaroMorata 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/dNnRS0FXJc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2024

Simeone made a string of changes in the closing stages but his team return to Madrid without a point.

Atletico Madrid host Las Palmas next weekend ahead of a Champions League last 16 first leg away at Inter Milan on February 20.

