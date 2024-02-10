Xavi Hernandez not re-considering Barcelona departure – “The decision was the right one”

It has been two weeks since Xavi Hernandez announced that he would be stepping down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, in what was seen as a shock decision from the 44-year-old. It has had an effect on his squad, as they have won their two matches (1-0 vs Osasuna, 3-1 vs Alaves) since then.

It’s become clear to see just how much Xavi meant to his players since the announcement, as reports have suggested that multiple have tried to convince him to stay on as Barcelona head coach. However, they have failed, as he confirmed in his pre-match press conference (via MD) ahead of Sunday’s match with Granada that he is still leaving in the summer.

“I think I made it very clear, nothing has to change, I’m focused on the day-to-day. The decision was the right one. I think the club needed this change of dynamic and this change of direction. I’m not focused on anything but tomorrow’s game, I’m not thinking about Vigo or Naples. The decision is clear.”

“(My day-to-day life) hasn’t changed. I have a friendly relationship with Deco, I’m trying to help in everything I can even if I don’t follow next season. I will try to help by giving my opinion. I’m more motivated knowing that I have less and less left in the position.”

Barcelona will hope that they can continue their 100% record since Xavi’s announcement when they host Granada, and they will also hope for a positive result during the Real Madrid-Girona showdown 24 hours prior.