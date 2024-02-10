Xavi Hernandez tells Barcelona to secure Sergi Roberto extension

Xavi Hernandez has encouraged Barcelona to extend Sergi Roberto’s contract beyond 2024.

The experienced defender signed a one year renewal in Catalonia in 2023 and his current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Barcelona and Roberto are confident they can reach an agreement which would activate a 12 month extension to 2025.

However, the club are not viewing his situation as a priority, with his name also on a list that could be offloaded, if their financial issues continue.

Roberto is currently sidelined through injury, but his versatility and willingness to play a squad role, has proven valuable for Xavi this season.

Xavi was asked about his view on what the club should do regarding Roberto’s future, and the former Spanish international is clear on his preference for a renewal, despite his own exit.

“I don’t know if it will be his last season. My recommendation to the club is to renew him”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“I think he’s a very important team player, both in the locker room and on the field.”

Barcelona host Granada in La Liga action this weekend as Xavi aims to keep his side in the title race in the coming weeks.