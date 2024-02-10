WATCH: Vinicius Junior screamer gives Real Madrid dream start against Girona

The match between Real Madrid and Girona could be a crucial one in the La Liga title race, and there’s been an early goal. The visitors made a very decent start, but it is Los Blancos that have taken the lead.

Girona were allowed to dictate possession in the early stages, with Real Madrid taking a reversed approach. However, it mattered little as the first goal went the way of the hosts. And what a goal it is, too. Federico Valverde fed the ball to Vinicius Junior on the left, and he cut inside Yan Couto before firing an unstoppable effort into the far corner, leaving Paulo Gazzaniga with no chance.

Oh my word, Vini. Jr! 😱😱 What a time to deliver a moment of magic like that, as Real Madrid take an early lead against Girona ⚪ pic.twitter.com/gqcdGuDsLQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 10, 2024

You simply don’t save those. That is an incredible strike from Vinicius, and it’s just what Real Madrid needed, as they look to go five points clear of Girona at the top of the La Liga table.