WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores his second as Real Madrid stretch their lead over Girona to 3-0

There can be very little doubt now, Real Madrid are surely going five points clear at the top of the La Liga table. They are now 3-0 up over Girona in this title showdown clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been the Vinicius Junior show in the Spanish capital. His blockbuster strike early on opened the scoring, before he laid on a world class assist for Jude Bellingham to make it 2-0 in the first half. It was more brilliant work from him for the third, as his solo effort was saved by Paulo Gazzaniga before Bellingham tapped home for his second.

Real Madrid are making a STATEMENT with this performance! 🤩 Absolutely brilliant creative play from Vini Jr again and Jude Bellingham is in the right place as always to get his 2nd of the game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/byMVOsF4O6 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 10, 2024

That’s 20 goals for Bellingham this season, a remarkable achievement. However, Vinicius’ contribution should not be discounted in this – he has been unplayable all evening.

Real Madrid should see this one out now, while Girona will hope to bounce back from this one very quickly.