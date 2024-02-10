WATCH: Jude Bellingham finishes off world class Vinicius Junior pass as Real Madrid go 2-0 up over Girona

Real Madrid are well on course to go five points clear at the top of La Liga, having now doubled their advantage over second-placed Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Vinicius Junior who opened the scoring with a stunning effort, and the Brazilian forward was at the heart of the second too. It was his brilliant pass that found Jude Bellingham, who rounded Paul Gazzaniga and finished into the empty net to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

"BELLINGHAM!!!" 🎙️ What an assist from Vini Jr and Jude Bellingham scores his 15th LALIGA goal of the season to double Real Madrid's lead over Girona 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HsVOACzCZe — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 10, 2024

JUDE BELLINGHAM WHAT A GOAL!!! pic.twitter.com/mpw7S0tOEj — TC (@totalcristiano) February 10, 2024

THE PASS WITH THE OUTSIDE OF THE FOOT BY VINI. THE FINISH BY JUDE. WHAT A GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/yzkvXCBNmf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 10, 2024

Real Madrid have shown their class in the opening 35 minutes, they simply look so much better than Girona, who are certainly no mugs considering the season they have had. Still, this has looked a step too far for the Catalans, whose chances of going top of La Liga look pretty much dead and buried.

The key for Real Madrid is now seeing out this match without any complications, which would be the last thing that they need.