Santos president confirms Neymar transfer plan

Brazilian side Santos are plotting a move to bring Neymar Jr back to the club in future.

Neymar shot to fame during his breakthrough at Santos, with 136 goals scored in 225 games, before joining Barcelona in 2013.

The 32-year-old won three league titles, plus the Copa Libertadores, before opting to make the move to Europe.

After joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer in 2017, Neymar failed to win another Champions League trophy, following his success at Barcelona in 2015.

He opted to accepted a summer move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, but his time in the Middle East has been disrupted by two serious injuries.

A serious knee ligament tear in October meant surgery, and he will not feature again this season, as he rehabilitation continues in Riyadh.

His current deal at Al Hilal runs until 2025, but Santos are monitoring his situation, and club president Marcelo Teixeira claimed talks are now open.

“The conversation (with Neymar) was very quick, but it’s always quick conversations that have good effect.

“To come back and play here, he needs to recover well from injury. He will continue his experience in Saudi Arabia and then come back here.”