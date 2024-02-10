Rodrygo makes bold Kylian Mbappe transfer claim for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are getting closer to securing a 2024 transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe remains as Los Blancos main target in 2024 as part of a long running pursuit of the France captain.

Real Madrid were infamously rejected by Mbappe in 2022, as he opted to sign a contract extension in Paris, but the situation has now changed.

Mbappe looks certain to decline the chance to activate a 12 month extension in Paris with Real Madrid already tabling an offer.

He is able to join a free transfer at the end of the campaign in what would be a major power play from Real Madrid.

Despite the huge increase in competition for places, if Mbappe does complete a move to Madrid, his potential attacking partner Rodrygo Goes is excited by the link up.

“If Kylian Mbappe comes, he will help us. He is one of the best in the world. I want to play with the best players of course, but I can’t say more on this topic”, he said.

Rodrygo was speaking after Real Madrid ruthless 4-0 La Liga win over title rivals Girona with victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side now giving them a five point lead at the top of the table.