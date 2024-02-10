Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal to miss Paris Saint-Germain Champions League trip

Real Sociedad face a key midweek Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain as the last 16 stage begins.

La Real have qualified for the knockout round of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2004.

However, they have been rewarded with a showdown against the French champions, led by Kylian Mbappe.

Imanol Alguacil’s side warmed up for their trip to Paris with a 1-0 home La Liga defeat to Osasuna and captain Mikel Oyarzabal is set to miss out against PSG.

The 26-year-old did not feature against Osasuna, due to a muscle injury, and Alguacil confirmed his return is likely to be after Paris.

“It is difficult to answer on Oyarzabal. Today he trained a little, but his feeling is not good”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s important he’s with the team and travels with us. Even if does not play, he contributes a lot.”

Oyarzabal scored twice for Real Sociedad in the group stages as they qualified with 12 points from six games played.

Brais Mendez was the key player for Alguacil in Europe in the first half of the campaign and he is set to start in Paris alongside Umar Sadiq.