Real Madrid to be without key player for Champions League clash with RB Leipzig as injury lay-off confirmed

On Saturday, just hours before the La Liga title race showdown clash with Girona, Real Madrid announced that Antonio Rudiger had injured his left thigh, the same one that he suffered heavy bruising on against Getafe at the start of this month, which caused him to miss last weekend’s Madrid derby.

Parte médico de Rüdiger.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 10, 2024

It means that Real Madrid currently have no fit centre-backs, with Nacho Fernandez also struggling with a minor injury (Eder Militao and David Alaba are longer term casualties). Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal will operate in the centre of defence against Girona, and they may have to again when Los Blancos take on RB Leipizig on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

That will be the reality if Nacho hasn’t recovered, as Rudiger will definitely miss that match, as well as next weekend’s trip to Rayo Vallecano. This is because it has been reported by Diario AS that the German defender is out for a minimum of two weeks.

Real Madrid’s decision to not sign a centre-back in January could well come back to bite them in the next couple of matches. Carlo Ancelotti will hope not, as he was reportedly keen for one to be brought in.