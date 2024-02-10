Real Madrid to assess two Girona stars during showdown La Liga clash ahead of possible summer moves

Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid players will be fully focused on securing victory over Girona in Saturday’s mouth-watering La Liga showdown clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. A win for the hosts would provide a major boost in the title race, with the Catalan side being their closest challengers at this stage.

While the first team will be fully focused on the task at hand, the Real Madrid hierarchy will use the match as an opportunity to run the rule over two potential summer signings. As per Marca, Miguel Gutierrez and Yan Couto will be looked at during the match, with both players likely to be on Los Blancos’ shortlist.

Real Madrid intend to sign a new left-back this summer, with Ferland Mendy being moved on as a result. Alphonso Davies is their top target, but should they miss out on him, Gutierrez would be well-placed as an alternative.

With Dani Carvajal aging, and Lucas Vazquez out of contract in the summer, Real Madrid may opt for a right-back signing too, and Couto is likely to be an option. The 21-year-old is a Los Blancos supporter, although negotiating with Manchester City in the summer could be very difficult.

It’s no surprise that Real Madrid are looking at Gutierrez and Couto, as they have shown themselves this season to be excellent players. It remains to be seen if either ends up in the Spanish capital by the end of the summer.