Real Madrid supporters to stage protest against Girona over club’s “favourable treatment” of fan groups

During last weekend’s Madrid derby, it was reported that fighting took place between fan groups in the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu. This situation has apparently caused by strong division between these groups, and it is seen as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

There has been discontent among regular Bernabeu-goers over supposed favourable treatment shown by Real Madrid towards certain fan groups, and especially those in the cheering stands. Relevo have reported that enough is enough for those who feel they have been affected by this, and a protest is being planned for Saturday’s showdown clash with Girona. A supporters broke spoke to Relevo on the matter.

“There have been repeated attacks on several members by members of the cheering stands. In 2021, a member was assaulted outside the Bernabeu, causing a fracture. The case is still in trial. We asked the club and found silence for an answer. Last Sunday, the aggression was repeated. These people are protected by the club. It was put in place to replace what was Ultras Sur and there have already been two serious attacks.”

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid respond to this situation, but it’s clear that there is strong feelings from supporters on this matter.