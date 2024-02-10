Real Madrid plan to get rid of 28-year-old this summer, club officials believe it’s “right time” to sell

Real Madrid are expected to have a very busy summer transfer window in store. Kylian Mbappe could finally be arriving from Paris Saint-Germain, while Endrick Felipe will also be heading to the club, 18 months after a deal was agreed with Palmeiras for the 17-year-old wonderkid forward.

Los Blancos also intend to sign a new left-back, and in order for this to happen, a sale will be required. As per MD, club officials want to sell Ferland Mendy, despite the Frenchman having been far better than Fran Garcia this season.

The Real Madrid hierarchy believe that it is the right time for Mendy’s five-year stay at the club to come to an end. His contract expires in 2025, so it’s likely to be the last time that they can command a significant fee for his services.

Real Madrid hope to sign Alphonso Davies in Mendy’s place, while Miguel Gutierrez is also a strong option. If one of them arrives, it’s full expected that 28-year-old Mendy will be leaving.