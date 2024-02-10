Rampant performance from Real Madrid opens up five-point lead over Girona in La Liga table

Real Madrid have moved five points clear at the top of the La Liga table after blowing away nearest challengers Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu – four unanswered goals solidified a brilliant evening for the hosts.

It was a dream start for Los Blancos, as they took the lead inside six minutes. And what a goal it was too, as Vinicius Junior rifled home from 25 yards, leaving Paulo Gazzaniga with absolutely no chance.

Vinicius then turned provider for the second, as his exquisite pass played in Jude Bellingham, who rounded Gazzaniga before slotting into the empty net to make it 2-0 just after the half hour mark.

Real Madrid continued their dominance in the second period, and they managed to add a third on 54 minutes. Brilliant work from Vinicius saw him get a shot off inside the Girona penalty area, Gazzaniga could only palm into the path of Bellingham, who added his second goal of the evening – and 20th of the season.

It got even better for the hosts as they added a fourth soon after. Vinicius robbed Yan Couto, before playing in Rodrygo to score his first goal in six matches. It could have got even better too, but Joselu Mato missed a late penalty, which was won by Arda Guler.

The result means that Real Madrid have now established a somewhat comfortable lead in the La Liga table. Girona will look to put this one behind them quickly, and they are still six points ahead of Barcelona in second – albeit having played a game more.