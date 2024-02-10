Michel Sanchez: Girona’s level was exposed in Real Madrid defeat

Girona head coach Michel Sanchez offered a firm assessment of his side’s 4-0 La Liga loss at Real Madrid.

The Catalans landed in Madrid looking to keep themselves in the title race but defeat in Spanish capital was a major blow.

Real Madrid have now opened up a five point lead at the top of the table with Girona playing catch up in the campaign run in.

However, with some key absences due to suspension, and Michel watching from the stands, they were blown away at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Successive league losses to Real Madrid are the only league games Girona have slipped up in this and Michel admitted they are on two different levels.

“We’ve not been at the level required to play against Real Madrid and when they are at their maximum… we are just not there”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“We need to have humility and know where we are. We came to compete and to fight, face to face against a great team.

“We could have stopped them by sitting deep, but that’s not what I do, I’m responsible for the defeat.”

Girona have no European or Copa del Rey commitments this season and they will continue to battle for the title and a first ever Champions League qualification spot.

Up next for Michel is a trip to Athletic Club on February 19 where he serves the final game of his touchline ban.