Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Miguel Gutierrez, Barcelona’s big sale and Atletico Madrid’s midfield plans

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Miguel Gutierrez prioritising Real Madrid amid Alphonso Davies drama

The situation of Miguel Gutierrez seems as if it is quite complex, but the reality is that it is quite simple. It all depends on Alphonso Davies and his contract renewal with Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are very interested in Gutierrez, and they can sign him again for just €8m, it’s a very low fee. They are following him very closely. The key is finding out whether Davies will renew with Bayern, but it’s still uncertain. He is has been touted as Real Madrid’s top target for the position, and they will try to sign him this summer if he does not extend his deal, but he could decide to do so. Bayern Munich are still trying to convince him to commit beyond 2025. They don’t think it’s a lost cause.

Therefore the Davies matter will have a big influence on the future of Gutierrez. No decision has been taken by Los Blancos, but his moving back from Girona is a deal that could happen. Even though there is interest from Premier League clubs, previously Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked to him, he is very interested in going back to Real Madrid, and I think that’s his priority – that’s his dream.

Bayern are also monitoring him, as was reported in Germany, he’s on their shortlist, but ultimately they’re also trying to resolve Davies issues before looking at other alternatives.

Barcelona to sell important starter this summer

There will be a big sale at Barcelona this summer. The reality is that an important member of the team could leave in the next transfer market. Right now, I’m not certain on Frenkie de Jong, it just broke last night that he might be open to leaving, but I’m not sure. Another important player that would command a big fee is Ronald Araujo. Bayern Munich were linked Ronald Araujo in January, and Esport3 say that he is one of four untouchables alongside Gavi, Pedri and Lamine Yamal.

Araujo’s contract is up in 2026, and one of Barcelona’s priorities is to renew his deal, but it’s likely that there will be offers. A player like him will have plenty of interest in the transfer market no doubt…

Atletico Madrid could come back for Celtic star

Atletico Madrid are trying to resolve Koke Resurreccion’s contract situation, and some of the others right now, with Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Gabriel Paulista and of course Mario Hermoso all free to leave this summer as things stand. But another central midfielder arriving is a definite possibility, although it partly depends on Koke, as the captain is still in talks over a new deal.

Wieffer continues to be an option, and Celtic midfielder Matt O’Reilly is still someone they’re interested in too, after SkySports reported that they had a bid turned down in the last week of the transfer window.

Barcelona’s next manager unlikely to be Italian

Barcelona are looking for a manager, and they’re starting to speak with coaches for the future. Three Italian managers have been linked with the Blaugrana, but the truth is that I think it’s more likely that we see Antonio Conte and Thiago Motta in Italy next season. With Roberto de Zerbi, he has a release clause, and it’s not necessarily that Barcelona wouldn’t be able to afford it, but it’d be a very strong investment in him, finacially and otherwise.

Image via PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY/Alamy Live News