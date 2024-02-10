Marc-Andre Ter Stegen returns for Barcelona in time to begin push for back-to-back individual awards

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is primed to make his return to the Barcelona line-up for Sunday’s clash with Granada. The German goalkeeper has been out of action for three months, having been forced to undergo surgery on a back problem in November. However, he has now fully recovered.

Ter Stegen’s return is a very welcome one for Barcelona. Inaki Pena did not perform too poorly during his time in the team, but he conceded far too many goals. Ter Stegen could allow a calmness to return to Xavi Hernandez’s squad, as they aim to remain in the La Liga title race.

From an individual point of view, Ter Stegen will be delighted to have returned now, as Marca report that from now, he needs to play every single La Liga match until the end of the season in order to be eligible for the Zamora trophy, which he won last season.

Ter Stegen is currently 17th in the standings, so he has some catching up to do. However, he is in with a good chance of winning the award if he plays the remaining matches in La Liga, where he has conceded 13 in 13 matches for Barcelona so far. Las Palmas’ Alvaro Valles is currently in top spot (20 conceded in 23).