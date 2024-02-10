“I thought it was boring” – Real Betis’ newest star makes eye-opening La Liga admission

Isco Alarcon may be out of action for the next 6-8 weeks due to a hamstring injury, but Real Betis were made to forget all about it on Friday as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Cadiz. Pablo Fornals was one of the star men for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, as he marked his first start with a goal.

Fornals produced an excellent all-round performance against Cadiz, although he was pipped to the MVP award by fellow January signing Johnny Cardoso. The 27-year-old, who returned to La Liga five years after leaving Villarreal for West Ham United, made a rather eye-opening remark on Spanish football when he spoke to the media post-match, as per MD.

“I didn’t watch Spanish football because of how boring it seemed to me. I watched him again three weeks ago and I was surprised by the pace of play.”

Fornals also admitted that his transition to Betis has been made seamless by his new teammates.

“When you think about coming to a club like Betis, you’re afraid of how you’re going to fit in because it’s a team full of great players, but it’s much easier for those great players to make you shine. The only thing left to do is to bring joy to Betis.”

Fornals has certainly helped Real Betis soften the blow of Isco’s injury, and he will hope to be a big player for the remaining months of the season.