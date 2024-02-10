Enzo Fernandez makes Barcelona transfer request – report

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona as a 2024 transfer target.

Fernandez completed a sensational move to Stamford Bridge after playing a key role in Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

His switch to Stamford Bridge was a Premier League transfer fee record before being overtaken by Blues teammate Moises Caicedo this summer.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled to live up to his huge price tag on a consistent basis in London, and he is rumoured to be considering a possible exit.

🤔Could Barcelona offer Enzo Fernandez a route out of Chelsea in 2024? https://t.co/JWPQItfIWt — Football España (@footballespana_) February 9, 2024

Fernandez’s current contract ties him to Chelsea until 2032 but the latest reports from Diario Sport claim he is keen on a move to Catalonia.

The former Benfica playmaker is rumoured to be keen on playing for Barcelona at some point in his career and a deal could be offered to bring him to Spain this summer.

Barcelona’s financial picture remains complicated and their only hope of a deal is a potential loan bid in the months ahead.