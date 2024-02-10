Carlo Ancelotti makes ‘world’s best’ claim on Vincius Junior

Vinicius Junior has been hailed by Carlo Ancelotti following Real Madrid’s superb 4-0 La Liga win over Girona.

The Brazilian international produced a superb performance at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with an early goal, and two assists, on a dominant night for Ancelotti’s team.

Another impressive showing has boosted his profile ahead of a crunch period of the campaign with Real Madrid now taking a crucial step forward in the title race.

Alongside domestic matters, Real Madrid also restart their Champions League campaign, up against RB Leipzig in midweek.

Vinicius Junior in full flight is a huge asset for Real Madrid and Ancelotti is in no doubt over where he ranks the list of world class players.

“When Vini Jr plays at this level, for me he’s the best player in the world!” he said at full time.

Vinicius Jr will start in the Champions League trip to Germany but Ancelotti admitted there is a major injury doubt over Jude Bellingham after the England star twisted his ankle against Girona.