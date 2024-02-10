Carlo Ancelotti offers concerning Jude Bellingham injury update ahead of Champions League return

Real Madrid’s 4-0 La Liga win over Girona came at a cost with Jude Bellingham forced off injured.

Los Blancos stormed past their title rivals in the Spanish capital with a dominant showing to increase their title lead to five points.

Bellingham scored twice in another virtuoso midfield display for Carlo Ancelotti’s team but he was injured in the second half.

The home fans were visibly concerned as Bellingham left the pitch with the post match conversation dominated by his fitness.

So it's February. And in his debut season debut at Real Madrid, 20 year old Jude Bellingham has just scored his 20th goal of the season. Let that sink in. — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) February 10, 2024

Real Madrid restart their Champions League campaign with a midweek trip RB Leipzig and Bellingham’s involvement remains in the balance.

Ancelotti was asked about the England international in his post match press conference and he confirmed an ankle sprain for Bellingham.

No further details were given by Ancelotti, but with such a short turnaround in between games, he is unlikely to recover in time.

Bellingham will be assessed by the club’s medical staff tomorrow, when the swelling reduces, with an update expected in the next 48 hours.