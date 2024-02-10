Carlo Ancelotti confirms defensive injury boost ahead of RB Leipzig trip

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed club captain Nacho Fernandez will return against RB Leipzig.

Los Blancos warmed up for their trip to Germany with a superb 4-0 La Liga home win over title rivals Girona.

Victory in the Spanish capital moves Ancelotti’s team five points clear at the top of the table and they now switch focus to the Champions League in midweek.

Ancelotti confirmed Jude Bellingham faces tests on an ankle sprain with his chances of featuring unlikely at this stage.

However, there was positive news for Ancelotti’s defensive options, with Antonio Rudiger ruled out against Girona.

The Germany international is still rated as doubtful to face RB Leipzig, but Nacho will return to the squad, after not being risked against Girona, as per Diario AS.

Ancelotti praised stand in centre backs Dani Carvajal and Aurelien Tchouameni for keeping a clean sheet and one of them is expected to remain in place alongside Nacho on the road in Germany.