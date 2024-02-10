Cadiz won’t be punished for fans’ bizarre raincoat protest during defeat to Real Betis

Cadiz’s shocking form continued on Friday, as they were defeated 2-0 by Real Betis at the Nuevo Mirandilla. Mauricio Pellegrino’s side have not won in 20 La Liga matches (their last win was against Villarreal in September), and they have failed to even score a goal in six of their last seven matches.

Understandably, there is a lot of angst among the club’s supporters, and that reached boiling point towards the end of the Betis fixture, as many fans threw their raincoats on to the field of play in protest of the poor form. It even led to referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea ending the match 30 seconds early, due to the unplayable nature of the pitch.

🚨| The scenes at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla as Cadiz fans throw plastic raincoats onto the pitch in protest of the club's performances. The referee had to blow for full-time early.

pic.twitter.com/Bii2gZSKHp — Red Card Alert (@collinabanter) February 9, 2024

Despute this, MD say that Cadiz won’t be punished by La Liga or the Spanish Football Federation over the incident, as De Burgos Bengoetxea did not include it in his referee report. Clubs would typically be fined in this scenario, but luckily for the Andalusians, they will avoid this.