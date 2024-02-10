Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez goes against the grain with opinion on blue cards – “FIFA is right”

In the last couple of days, the topic of blue cards has been a major one in world football. It was reported on Thursday that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) intended to add blue cards (similar to a yellow card in rugby, sin bin for 10 minutes) into football from as early as the end of this season.

Many people came out to condemn the decision, causing IFAB to delay the implementation of blue cards until a later date at the very least. However, while many criticised, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez believes that they could be good for the game of football, as he told the media, as per MD.

“I think we have to try it, FIFA is right to try things. If it works well, it’s another tool for football. At the moment it’s hypothetical.”

There’s no doubt that teams like Barcelona would be very affected by blue cards, whether that be for or against, as dissent is one of the two punishable scenarios. However, in Xavi’s case, he wouldn’t be manager by the time they were implemented anyway, as he’s going at the end of the season.